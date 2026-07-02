The 1976 Bicentennial

Where Were You on July 4, 1976?

Not born! Too Young to remember! Not in the USA!

The West Indian-American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) represented all Caribbean American organizations at the celebrations held on Wall Street where George Washington took the Oath of Office to become President of the USA.

The WIADCA USA Bicentennial Journal, Carlos Lezama, President, Herman Hall, Editor, Cover Designer, Erol Payne.

Herman Hall “200 Years of West Indian-American Contributions.” Hall was then Publicity Director of WIADCA.