NOMINATE PERSON OF THE YEAR

Who do you believe should be EVERYBODY'S, the Caribbean-American Magazine, PERSON OF THE YEAR for 2019? Send us your Choice by December 1, 2019.
The person must have grabbed public attention during 2019 – Positive or Negative; inspired others.
The person must be of Caribbean heritage residing in any part of the world.
The 2019 Person of the Year will be (1) included in EVERYBODY’S 2020 GLOBAL CARIBBEAN CALENDAR due to mail to subscribers on December 16 (2) posted on our website www.everybodysmag.com on December 18 and (3) released to the media on December 23.
Since 1978 EVERYBODY’S “Caribbean” Magazine has been naming its PERSON OF THE YEAR. The magazine PERSON OF THE YEAR announcement is now anxiously awaited.
EVERYBODY’S MAGAZINE PERSON OF THE YEAR over the years include
Usain Bolt, Olympian
Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria (phenomenon)
Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate
Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm
Sir Arthur Lewis, Nobel Laureate
Prime Minister Eugenia Charles
Prime Minister Tom Adams
Congressman Mervyn Dymally
Clive Lloyd, Cricketer
The Mighty Sparrow, Calypsonian
Prime Minister Edward Seaga