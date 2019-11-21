NOMINATE PERSON OF THE YEAR

Who do you believe should be EVERYBODY’S, the Caribbean-American Magazine, PERSON OF THE YEAR for 2019? Send us your Choice by December 1, 2019. Send to:

[email protected]

The person must have grabbed public attention during 2019 – Positive or Negative; inspired others.

The person must be of Caribbean heritage residing in any part of the world.

The 2019 Person of the Year will be (1) included in EVERYBODY’S 2020 GLOBAL CARIBBEAN CALENDAR due to mail to subscribers on December 16 (2) posted on our website www.everybodysmag.com on December 18 and (3) released to the media on December 23.

Since 1978 EVERYBODY’S “Caribbean” Magazine has been naming its PERSON OF THE YEAR. The magazine PERSON OF THE YEAR announcement is now anxiously awaited.

EVERYBODY’S MAGAZINE PERSON OF THE YEAR over the years include

Usain Bolt, Olympian

Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria (phenomenon)

Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate

Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

Sir Arthur Lewis, Nobel Laureate

Prime Minister Eugenia Charles

Prime Minister Tom Adams

Congressman Mervyn Dymally

Clive Lloyd, Cricketer

The Mighty Sparrow, Calypsonian

Prime Minister Edward Seaga