Help Volcano Stricken St. Vincent

PLEASE DONATE SUPPLIES

TO VOLCANO STRICKEN

VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

NYC – Brooklyn’s Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General Howie Prince held a press conference on a chilly and rainy Sunday afternoon appealing to all New Yorkers to help the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines stricken by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano. More than 20,000 persons residing in towns and villages near the volcano have been evacuated. The island is blanketed with several inches of ash. The ash, also scattered across the neighboring states such as Barbados, (forcing Grantly Adams International Airport to close with a projected reopening on April 14th) Grenada, St. Lucia and Martinique, poses a health hazard especially to people with respiratory ailments.

Adams and Prince reiterated Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ appeal: “Our immediate needs are water, bedding, respiratory equipment and supplies, and sanitary products for babies/elderly/women.”

Consul General Prince has asked Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to lobby the federal government and Borough President Eric Adams to appeal to NY-State Governor Andrew Cuomo to authorize a military cargo plane to transport emergency supplies to the nation. Therefore, now is the time for New Yorkers to give enough supplies to load-up the plane.

Last Saturday afternoon a van, provided to collect items, was seen on Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, and Caribbean nationals in the neighborhood were rushing to the van with supplies.

Later today, EVERYBODY’S Magazine will provide a drop off point in the Bronx and Queens. Here are approved sites collecting supplies:

FRIENDS OF CROWN HEIGHTS EDUCATIONAL CENTER

671 Prospect Pl.

(Between Bedford and Franklin Avenues)

Brooklyn, NY

Other FOCH centers at bottom. (EVERYBODY’S readers, a list of FOCH centers is in the June month of EVERYBODYS 2021 Global Caribbean Calendar.)

BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL

210 Joralemon Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

For other drop locations

Contact: St. Vincent & the Gren. Consulate

(212) 687-4490

For information about medical needs contact

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS ON A MISSION

Shanita Scotland, RN

(917) 373-9767

[email protected]

To send a monetary donation contact the consulate (212) 687-4490.

La Soufriere erupted in 1902 when more than 1,000 persons were killed. The 1979 eruption was covered by EVERYBODY’S Magazine and, in conjunction with WLIB Radio, led a fundraising drive.

CENTRAL DROP OFF

671 Prospect Place, Brooklyn NY 11216

OTHER LOCATIONS (671 Prospect preferred)

Bedford-Stuyvesant

34-52 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY

Brownsville

20 Sutter Avenue, NY 11212

Coney Island

49 Avenue W, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Crown Heights

963 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213

1435 Prospect Place, Brooklyn NY 11213

1491 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11216

813 Sterling Place, Brooklyn NY 11216

East New York

374 Pine Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208

668 Logan Street, Brooklyn NY 11208

2505 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208

921 Hegeman Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208

851 Liberty Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208

370 New Lots Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11207

Flatbush/East Flatbush

141 E. 40th Street, Brooklyn, NY

2805 Newkirk Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Inwood

3732 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10034

Staten Island

195 Gordon Street, Staten Island, NY 10304

PHOTO: Consul General Prince and heads of St. Vincent organization in NYC thanking Borough President Eric Adams.