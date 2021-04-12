Help Volcano Stricken St. Vincent

PLEASE DONATE SUPPLIES
TO VOLCANO STRICKEN
VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
NYC – Brooklyn’s Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General Howie Prince held a press conference on a chilly and rainy Sunday afternoon appealing to all New Yorkers to help the nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines stricken by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano. More than 20,000 persons residing in towns and villages near the volcano have been evacuated. The island is blanketed with several inches of ash. The ash, also scattered across the neighboring states such as Barbados, (forcing Grantly Adams International Airport to close with a projected reopening on April 14th) Grenada, St. Lucia and Martinique, poses a health hazard especially to people with respiratory ailments.
Adams and Prince reiterated Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ appeal: “Our immediate needs are water, bedding, respiratory equipment and supplies, and sanitary products for babies/elderly/women.”
Consul General Prince has asked Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to lobby the federal government and Borough President Eric Adams to appeal to NY-State Governor Andrew Cuomo to authorize a military cargo plane to transport emergency supplies to the nation. Therefore, now is the time for New Yorkers to give enough supplies to load-up the plane.
Last Saturday afternoon a van, provided to collect items, was seen on Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, and Caribbean nationals in the neighborhood were rushing to the van with supplies.
Later today, EVERYBODY’S Magazine will provide a drop off point in the Bronx and Queens. Here are approved sites collecting supplies:
FRIENDS OF CROWN HEIGHTS EDUCATIONAL CENTER
671 Prospect Pl.
(Between Bedford and Franklin Avenues)
Brooklyn, NY
Other FOCH centers at bottom. (EVERYBODY’S readers, a list of FOCH centers is in the June month of EVERYBODYS 2021 Global Caribbean Calendar.)
BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL
210 Joralemon Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
For other drop locations
Contact: St. Vincent & the Gren. Consulate
(212) 687-4490
For information about medical needs contact
MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS ON A MISSION
Shanita Scotland, RN
(917) 373-9767
To send a monetary donation contact the consulate (212) 687-4490.
La Soufriere erupted in 1902 when more than 1,000 persons were killed. The 1979 eruption was covered by EVERYBODY’S Magazine and, in conjunction with WLIB Radio, led a fundraising drive.
CENTRAL DROP OFF
671 Prospect Place, Brooklyn NY 11216
OTHER LOCATIONS (671 Prospect preferred)
Bedford-Stuyvesant
34-52 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY
Brownsville
20 Sutter Avenue, NY 11212
Coney Island
49 Avenue W, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Crown Heights
963 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
1435 Prospect Place, Brooklyn NY 11213
1491 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11216
813 Sterling Place, Brooklyn NY 11216
East New York
374 Pine Street, Brooklyn, NY 11208
668 Logan Street, Brooklyn NY 11208
2505 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208
921 Hegeman Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208
851 Liberty Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11208
370 New Lots Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11207
Flatbush/East Flatbush
141 E. 40th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2805 Newkirk Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Inwood
3732 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Staten Island
195 Gordon Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
PHOTO: Consul General Prince and heads of St. Vincent organization in NYC thanking Borough President Eric Adams.