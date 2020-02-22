SIR ROYSTON PREMIER CARIBBEAN HOTELIER PASSES

Sir Royston Hopkin, Grenada’s premier hotelier and owner of Spice Island Beach Resort, passed early this morning, Saturday, February 22, in Trinidad & Tobago where he was recuperating from a medical procedure. Sir Royston was 75 and attended the Grenada Boys Secondary School, GBSS, from 1959-1964. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Hopkin was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 for contributions to tourism.

The son of hoteliers who operated Grenada’s Ross Point Inn, Hopkin served as a Grenada Board of Tourism member for 18 consecutive years and also held leadership positions at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Caribbean Tourism Organization and the Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism.