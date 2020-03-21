Rihanna $800,000 to Barbados COVID-19

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is praising Barbadians and the business community for their commitment to helping in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbadian superstar Rihanna is among those who offered to purchase medical supplies to assist victims of COVID-19. Mottley, in a presentation to Parliament, said Rihanna offered BDS$1.4 million, approximately US$800,000, to purchase ventilators. Others also offered to purchase items.

Sagicor offered two temperature scanners for the airport and one for the seaport.

As the prime minister thanked sponsors, Mottley said this support made her proud to be a Bajan. She outlined initiatives such as the Adopt A Family program and a million-dollar Household Survival Program to assist those affected by COVID-19.

The national count of confirmed COVID-19 in Barbados is six as of Friday, March 20.,

The two new cases are Barbadians: a male in his 20s and a female in her 60s, both of whom recently returned to the nation from the United States.