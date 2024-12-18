EVERYBODY’S PERSONS of the YEAR

EVERYBODY’S, the 47-year-old Caribbean-American magazine, Person of the Year for 2024, should we say, “Persons of the Year for 2024,” are Eastern Caribbean Olympians for their triumphs at the 2024 Paris Olympiad. They are Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, Thea LaFond-Gadson of Dominica, Lindon Victor, Anderson Peters, Kirani James of Grenada and Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vin
cent and the Grenadines. All enhanced their nation’s stature and inspired the youth of the Caribbean.
Since 1978, EVERYBODY’S has been presenting its Person of the Year based on readers input. Persons of the Year in the late 1970s and 1980s-1990s include Nobel Laureate Sir Arthur Lewis, West Indies cricket captain Clive Lloyd, Prime Minister Tom Adams of Barbados and Prime Minister Mary Eugenia Charles of Dominica. Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Mayor Eric Adams and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the magazine’s Persons of the Year in the 21st century.
