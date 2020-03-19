NO US CITIZENS, GRENADA

Effective March 21, 11:59pm, U.S. citizens cannot enter Grenada due to COVID-19.

According to Grenada’s government, there are no coronavirus cases in Grenada.

In its updated travel advisory, the government says Grenadian nationals and residents will be allowed to enter the country but must be self-quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Grenada.

Effective March 20 at 11.59 pm, if you are not a Grenadian national and in the last 14 days you have been to Iran, South Korea, China or anywhere in Europe (including the United Kingdom), you will be refused entry into the country.

Included in the travel restrictions, Grenadian nationals and non-nationals alike arriving from any other destination outside of the stated list will be screened upon entry and self-quarantined for 14 days.

The government says this action is necessary as widespread respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19 have been reported in Iran, South Korea, China, the USA, and Europe.

Meanwhile, Grenada’s Ministry of Health says before disembarking passengers must complete a declaration form on their health status.

Passengers are also required to check in daily with the Ministry of Health regardless of their point of origin.

Individuals will also be quarantined or isolated if they become asymptomatic during their stay in Grenada.

Several Caribbean countries have tightened up on visitor arrivals with travel restrictions in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.