The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts up to 19 storms will hit the Caribbean basin and southeast U.S. and perhaps 3 to 6 will develop into hurricanes or winds above 111miles per hour. Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal have already appeared and departed. They were minor.

As a result of a hurricane, at that time hurricanes were not given names, a youngster named Hamilton came to New York. He later became a Founding Father of the U.S. His portrait is on the US$10 bill and he founded the conservative New York Post.

Here are the names of possible 2020 storms:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred