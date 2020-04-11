Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Caribbean-Brooklyn

A Mobile COVID-19 Testing Site is in Caribbean-Brooklyn. It is located in the Sears Parking Lot in Flatbush. The Site opened at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 11, a mere two days after Governor Andrew Cuomo made the decision. The site will be opened everyday until the pandemic eases.

A reason the site is in one of the major neighborhoods of Caribbean-Brooklyn and the immigrant community is to deflect criticisms of insufficient COVID-19 services in minority communities in the City of New York.

The Mobile COVID-19 center is available to everyone by appointment only. To make an appointment contact the NYS Department of Health at 888-364-3065.

Since the Sears Parking Lot is in the 42nd Assembly District, local residents may contact the District’s representatives. They are:

Congresswoman Yvette Clarke – Dem.

State Senator Kevin Parker – Dem.

Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte – Dem

CouncilmanMathieu Eugene – Dem

District Leader Rodneyse Bichotte – Dem

District Leader Joshu Pierre – Dem

District Leader Trisha Alleyne – Rep

District Leader Herman Hall – Rep