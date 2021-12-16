Mayor-Elect Adams Brooklyn’s Inauguration

Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced that the historic Kings Theatre in Flatbush will be the site of his inauguration ceremony, which will be held in conjunction with the ceremonies for Comptroller-elect Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The event will take place on the evening of Saturday, January 1st to support New Yorkers who observe the Sabbath. It will be in Brooklyn, instead of the traditional location of City Hall, as a tribute to the election of three citywide leaders from the borough.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor in the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery. Kings Theatre has made so many wonderful memories over its storied history, and on January 1st we will make even more history there together,” said Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

“I am deeply humbled to begin my first full term as public advocate, and gratified that New Yorkers have appreciated and affirmed the work of our office for the last two years. On January 1st, New York begins a new era with new citywide leadership, and I am eager to partner with my fellow citywide elected officials to work on behalf of and for the betterment of New Yorkers,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“The oath we will take on January 1st is a promise — a promise to work in partnership and in accordance with our mandates to secure a better future for New Yorkers. I look forward to making that public promise alongside Eric Adams and Jumaane Williams, and to working every day to build a more just and resilient city,” said Comptroller-Elect Brad Lander.

Kings Theatre, formerly Loew’s Kings Theatre, is a live performance venue opened by Loew’s Theatres as a movie palace in 1929 and closed in 1977. The theater sat empty for decades until a complete renovation began in 2010; it reopened in 2015 after an authentic restoration of the original 1929 design and new state-of-the-art building systems.

The theater has a seating capacity of 3,000 people. Non-transferrable invitations will be sent out to attendees, which will include family members, community leaders, and a diverse group of New Yorkers excited for these newly-elected citywide leaders. Attendance will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status.