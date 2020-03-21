COVID-19 In Haiti

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise declared a state of health emergency, following the confirmation of two cases of COVID-19.

Moise said the country’s ports, airports and borders would be closed to people although they would remain open for goods traffic.

Schools, universities, places of worship and industrial parks are closed, and a curfew would be in force from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of Friday, March 20.

The president said schools, voodoo temples, churches and all other places of worship will remain closed until further notice.

He said the government will also make the appropriate arrangements to provide hospitals with masks, gloves, medicines, fluids and all other necessary medical supplies.

Citizens are asked to stay home or limit their trips only to what is necessary and Individuals coming from risk areas will be automatically placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

One of the last Caribbean nations to remain free of COVID-19, Haiti has suspended flights from Europe, Latin America and Canada and imposed major restrictions on the border with the neighboring Dominican Republic earlier this week in a bid to prevent the disease’s entry. It is expected more people will contract the dreadful disease in Créole speaking nation