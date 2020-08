Experts and pollsters predict a close race between the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) and the opposition United National Congress (UNC) in Monday, August 10, national election in Trinidad & Tobago. Both Prime Minister Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar are confident they are leading their respective party to victory.

A back in time photo: Then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and then Opposition Leader at Nelson Mandela funeral in South Africa.