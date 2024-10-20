IN SUNDAY, NY DAILY NEWS
JARED McCALLISTER — CARIBBEAT
Caribbeans for Harris
A poll by Everybody’s Caribbean
magazine says Caribbean Americans will
overwhelmingly vote for Vice President
Kamala Harris in her bid for the U.S. presidency,
and the magazine is also banking
on Harris’ current political achievements.
Everybody’s publisher Herman Hall
has penned a “From Founding Father Alexander
Hamilton to Vice President Kamala Harris,”
a book tracking the progress of
Caribbean Americans in the America’s
political system.
A digital version of the book will be released
on Nov. 9, and a soft cover release
will take place on Nov. 21. For the
magazine’s presidential poll results and information
on the book release, visit everybodysmag.com.