Caribbeans for Harris

    A poll by Everybody’s Caribbean

magazine says Caribbean Americans will

overwhelmingly vote for Vice President

Kamala Harris in her bid for the U.S. presidency,

and the magazine is also banking

on Harris’ current political achievements.

    Everybody’s publisher Herman Hall

has penned a “From Founding Father Alexander

Hamilton to Vice President Kamala Harris,”

a book tracking the progress of

Caribbean Americans in the America’s

political system.

    A digital version of the book will be released

on Nov. 9, and a soft cover release

will take place on Nov. 21. For the

magazine’s presidential poll results and information

on the book release, visit everybodysmag.com.