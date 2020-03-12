Caribbean COVID-19 Actions

Although Caribbean prime ministers met to discuss the uncontrollable Coronavirus and to take aggressive measures to curb it when the disease arrives in their respective countries, a counsel general in New York asked EVERYBODY’S Magazine, “What is the fuss all about in the U.S.?”

Here are measures taken in Grenada.

Ministry of Health Meets with GHTA Stakeholders to Discuss COVID-19 Strategies

ST. George’s Grenada W.I.—March 11th, 2020- The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, The Ministry of Health, Caribbean Health and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Grenada Hotel & Tourism Association (GHTA) met with stakeholders to discuss COVID- 19 strategies as it relates to the tourism industry.

The meeting was held on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the Cricket Stadium in Media Level Room 2 and included members of hotels, restaurants, marinas, banks and staff. Present were Chairman of the GTA, Mrs. Brenda Hood, Chairman of CHTA, Mr. Frank Comito, CEO of the GTA, Ms. Patricia Maher, CEO of the GHTA, Ms. Arlene Friday, Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Dr. George Mitchell and other key representatives of the Ministry of Health and tourism community.

Mr. Comito shared relevant regional resources that CHTA offers on its website, http://www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/covid-19/ as it relates to COVID-19. These include:

Online resources to the latest press releases and traveler guidance information

Access to CARPHA’s (Caribbean Public Health Association) Tourism Information Health System – a confidential monitoring system for hotels and allied partners

Access to coordination and collaboration information as it relates to regional governments and institutions

Best practice and policies to mitigate risk for hotel workers and allied partners

Free online COVID-19 training course offered by the World Health Organization (WHO)

Dr. Mitchell shared the Ministry of Health’s objectives. These include:

Strategic Objective #1- Education and Awareness – the government is currently targeting schools and organizations to raise public awareness

Strategic Objective #2- Surveillance and Monitoring- the government is monitoring people traveling to Grenada from areas with active transmission to minimize public risk

Strategic Objective #3- To Build Partnerships with Stakeholders- the government is ensuring that constituents are fully informed and information is shared amongst its members

Strategic Objective #4- Enhancing the Health of the Immunocompromised- the government aims to optimize the health of the most vulnerable populations, which includes providing medical home visits to the elderly

Strategic Objective #5- Enhancing Education of the Medical Staff and Physical Facilities- the government have been training staff and have ordered more ventilators, respirators, and a machine to test for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health shared the latest global trends as it relates to the transmission rates and reminded the participants that Grenada remains on High alert. As a result, the ministry appealed to the GHTA and its constituents to remain calm and to continue to share all pertinent information to its members and staff. For added convenience, the Ministry of Health plans to launch an APP to assist with easy accessibility to information and to expedite the government’s medical response.

The Ministry of Health and CHTA offer the following recommendations:

Please contact the COVID-19 Helpline before going to the doctor if you suspect that you might have COVID-19. (538-4787 or 53-VIRUS)

Hoteliers & Allied Tourism Partners are advised to register to the Tourism Information Health System if you suspect that one of your guests has COVID-19

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdr7X1niAYiaU1l3AyQvRwoLxHrPpJcijvdN9M2tV4eNw20KQ/viewform