Bunny Wailer – 1947-2021

Neville Livingston better known as Bunny Wailer, the last of the world’s famous musical trio, the Wailers, has passed. He was 73 and would have turned 74 in April. Bunny laid the foundation of the beginning of the Wailers. Like most famous musical groups, the trio of Bunny Livingston, Peter Tosh and Bob Marley broke up then Bob went on to achieve singular fame as Bob Marley and the Wailers. Neville and Bob were stepbrothers and grew up in the same home. More in EVERYBODY’S upcoming April edition.